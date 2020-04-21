Trump Holds Briefing After Senate Agrees On Coronavirus Relief Package

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 20:36 Hits: 11

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold a briefing at 5:30 p.m. ET. The briefing comes shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a bipartisan coronavirus relief deal. Trump also met with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the Oval Office in the afternoon.

Follow along with the TPM staff below:

