Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 14:12 Hits: 3

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said on Tuesday that large chain restaurants should not have received money under a small-business aid program. Grassley was asked about Shake Shack and Ruth's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493857-gop-chairman-large-chains-should-not-have-gotten-small-business-coronavirus