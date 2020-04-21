Texas Lt Governor Again Calls For Old People To Die: 'There Are More Important Things Than Living'

Articles

Texas' wingnut Lt. Governor is at it again, calling for those most at risk of dying from the coronavirus to sacrifice themselves in order to keep the economy going. In the last week of March, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Tucker Carlson that senior citizens should exchange their lives for America. “No one reached out to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren," Patrick told Tucker Carlson. "And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.” On Monday night, he once again joined Tucker Carlson (who is also calling for people to go back to work now) to make believe he was totally correct, and that science has been horribly wrong. "Sorry to say I was right on this," Patrick said. As expected Patrick has no idea what science is or means, especially in the context of a pandemic. “I mean, at the end of January, Dr. Fauci, who I have great respect for, said this wasn’t a big issue. Three weeks later, we’re going to lose two million people. Another few weeks later it was one to 200,000,” Patrick said. “Now it’s under 60,000. And we’ve had the wrong numbers, the wrong science and I don’t blame them, but let’s face reality of where we are.”

