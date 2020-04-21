That's 'PRESIDENT Mango Turdblossom' To You, Kayleigh McEnany

Articles

Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Not to date myself (though in lockdown, there's no one else to date me hahahaha also I'm married) but remember Nellie Olsen from Little House on the Prairie? Kayleigh McEnany reminds me of Nellie Olsen. This is the image the comes to mind when I heard that McEnany, Trump's new press secretary, admonished a White House reporter, Katherine Faulders, for referring to him as "Trump." She told Faulders on Twitter, "To you, he's not Trump, he's PRESIDENT Trump!" To you, he’s not Trump, he’s PRESIDENT Trump! https://t.co/EIgPTPDIuO — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 20, 2020 Well, The Hill already did a swell round up of Twitter reaction, so I hate to steal all their hard work, but I will take one tweet from them to remark on the sheer brilliance of it. You called the last president "son." So maybe sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/YQYYM5guEH

