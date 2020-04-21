Las Vegas Mayor Hits 'Bullshit' And 'Ankle-biter' Demands To Reopen

Articles

There was quite a bit of passion in the 9 o'clock hour on MSNBC this morning, as Stephanie Ruhle hosted Las Vegas billionaire Steve Cloobeck and Nevada journalist Jon Ralston on her show. The "Reopen" protests have, unsurprisingly, hit Nevada, and there's a great deal of pressure to open up the Vegas Strip — primarily coming from wingnut Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Cloobeck appeared ready to blow a gasket, and took the liberty to drop some profanity twice — just in case it didn't take the first time. Ralston was calmer in demeanor, but no less searing in his criticism of the mayor for going along with the right-wing, anti-science dogma that wraps itself in the "Pro-Life" sashes, but goes on TV begging the old people to just die already so the economy can get moving again. Ruhle asked Cloobeck about the clash between Nevada's governor, a Democrat who has kept businesses closed, and the mayor of Las Vegas, who called the decision "total insanity." CLOOBECK: Stephanie, the governor's done an amazing job. We've held quarantine and I think he is going to have a methodic plan with regard to reopening the state. We've discussed it quite a bit. I think if you open up golf courses, parks, the local casinos, because we've all been quarantined. The Strip is going to be a little more difficult. I'm really furious about something, Stephanie. Really furious. The mayor -- RUHLE: What?

