RNC maintains massive fundraising edge over DNC

The Democratic National Committee might have outraised the Republican National Committee in March, but it still has significantly lower cash reserves compared to its rival’s war chest.

Aided by billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s controversial $18 million , the DNC raised nearly $33 million last month, significantly more than the RNC’s $24 million .

The DNC spent nearly $11 million in March and has $35.9 million in cash, according to latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. The RNC spent more than double that amount — about $23.8 million, almost the entire amount it raised — but still has over $77.1 million left.

Despite the March boost, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the DNC are still far behind President Donald Trump and the RNC. While Biden and his party have over $62.2 million cash in hand, Trump and the Republican party have $175.6 million.

As the coronavirus outbreak dramatically changes fundraising tactics, the Democratic party faces an uphill task to fill its coffers via online donations in the run up to November’s general elections. The party’s biggest challenge could be competing against the RNC’s massive wealth with low reserves as the pandemic has upended daily life with a staggering 22 million Americans filing for unemployment.

The former vice president’s biggest haul was between March 1 to March 15, when he raised $27.3 million, following his successful Super Tuesday performances. Donations to his campaign tapered in the second half of the month when he received only $8.5 million, according to the New York Times .

“I know that April may not match March in fundraising, and that’s okay by me,” Biden wrote to his supporters. “The world has changed a great deal. It’s unrecognizable at times. Your family and your community need your generosity and strength now more than ever.”

The RNC claims 73 percent of March donations came from small contributions. Although it raised $2 million less than it did in February, small donors flocked to the party.

“Grassroots support for this president and his policies continues to grow as he prioritizes the safety of the American people. We continue to work toward re-electing President Trump and Republicans in November,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

The RNC and Trump’s campaign had a record breaking month of online fundraising in February and raised a combined total of over $86 million. Unlike Trump, who has raised half his campaign cash from small donors, Biden hasn’t attracted as many small donors at less than 40 percent.



