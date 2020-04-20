Georgia's Stupid Governor To Reopen Some Businesses As Early As Friday

Articles

Monday, 20 April 2020

Georgia could have been sensible and elected Stacey Abrams. And maybe they did, seeing as Brian Kemp was also Secretary of State in charge of counting the votes. But be that as it may, they now have him in office and they keep paying the price for it. As Dr. Fauci and others have warned, opening things too early will do more harm than good. And even public opinion is solidly against it, showing poll numbers of 71% of Americans against, and even 56% of Republicans. Source: CNN Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that certain businesses in the state would be able to reopen this week in a "small step forward" out of the social distancing measures meant to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kemp, a Republican, said specifically that fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons, and massage therapy businesses can reopen as early Friday, April 24. Theaters and restaurants will be allowed to open on Monday, April 27 while bars and night clubs will remain closed for now, Kemp added. Notably, no local ordinance can restrict the openings, which will be implemented statewide.

