Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 20:53 Hits: 4

Senate Democrats are urging President Trump to reverse his decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has emerged as a prime target for Republicans over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Eight Democrats sent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493746-democrats-warn-against-pausing-who-aid-coronavirus-not-time-to-upend-our