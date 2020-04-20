The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

House Of Representatives Inching Toward Plan To Keep Members Safe With Proxy Voting

The House of Representatives is inching closer to finally taking their role as essential workers in the coronavirus crisis seriously, and determining a way to work remotely. Inching, but not there yet. They are considering the possibility of letting members have others vote for them by proxy. “A member casting a vote on behalf of another member would be required to have exact direction from that member on how to vote and would have to follow that direction,” Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, who came up with the proposal, said in a statement after a private conference call held among House Democrats Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed the proposal, her office says. It would require either a unanimous consent agreement or a vote on the floor to make the rule change.

