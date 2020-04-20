Peter Navarro Lies, Blames WHO For White House Screw-ups

Articles

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro lied through his teeth to Maria Bartiromo about sending PPE to China and what the WHO told them about the virus in the early days. Worse yet, he gave a nod to the conspiracy theory that the virus was hatched in a Chinese lab. "I mean, first of all, the virus was spawned in China," Navarro said. Second of all, they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization. The third thing they did was basically hoard personal protective equipment, and now they are profiteering from it." Uh. Here's a Washington Post article from April 18th debunking that last lie. U.S. manufacturers shipped millions of dollars’ worth of face masks and other protective medical equipment to China in January and February with encouragement from the federal government, a Washington Post review of economic data and internal government documents has found. The move underscores the Trump administration’s failure to recognize and prepare for the growing pandemic threat. Oh, but Navarro was not finished. Not by a long shot. He leaned right in to the absolutely bogus conspiracy theory that the virus was spawned in a Chinese lab.

