GOP Moving &#8216;Full Steam Ahead&#8217; With Plans To Hold Convention Amid Outbreak

Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Monday that the GOP is moving forward with its original plans for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are full steam ahead planning a traditional convention,” McDaniel told reporters, according to CNN.

She said the party and convention leadership “do not think at this time” that there is a need to shift to a plan B, “but of course, we will monitor circumstances and adjust accordingly.”

Given that the convention is scheduled to begin on August 24, McDaniel said that the party still has until early July to decide if it’ll hold a regular convention or “something scaled back.”

Either way, the GOP leader said, the event will still be held in-person.

“Those are the bylaws of the RNC and so currently, going forward, we’re planning on a full-scale convention,” she told reporters.

The convention is scheduled to be held August 24 to 27.

The Democratic National Convention, which had been scheduled for July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee, was delayed to the week of August 17 in response to public health officials’ warnings against large events with huge crowds, which are ripe for spreading infection during the pandemic.

