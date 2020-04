Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 19:04 Hits: 3

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) called for Ponzi scheme architects who targeted the elderly, such as Bernie Madoff or Robert Allen Stanford, to remain in jail as some prisoners are being released because of coronavirus fears.In a letter to Attorney...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493708-senate-republican-calls-for-elderly-ponzi-scheme-architects-to-remain-jailed