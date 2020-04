Articles

Monday, 20 April 2020

Government orders to restrict religious gatherings have emerged as a new religious freedom issue. Churches have filed lawsuits claiming that such restrictions violate the First Amendment.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/20/839138188/church-closings-due-to-epidemic-become-the-new-religious-freedom-frontier?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics