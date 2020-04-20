Trump Waves Around Q-Tips And Swabs To Pretend He Has A Clue

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

Last night, once again Donald Trump exposed the level of his uneducated and idled brain by waving around much-needed swab(s) as a prop (which are essential in conducting testing for the coronavirus) and then takes out a Q-tip, explaining how similar they are. "It looks innocent," he said. It's a f**king swab. This was all a staged act, since I doubt Trump walks around with a Q-tip in his pocket, but this explains why the United States is in such chaos after the outbreak of the virus. Does he believe the American people have no idea what a swab is? He talks like a child just learning to read. Trump said, "I have something here. A swab. It looks innocent. Not very complicated. Anybody like to see what it looks like? Should I open it? Open it up. I will. I will. This is what it’s about. Right? Does it remind you of something? Does it remind you of this? One’s a swab, one’s a Q-tip. It’s actually different. It’s very sophisticated actually. It’s a little bit like — but this is the swab. We ordered a lot of them. They have a lot of them." Wow, he ordered a lot of them. How informative. And oh, my God a swab is much bigger than a Q-tip. Who knew? Trump was bragging about how great his administration's response to testing has been, even though we've only tested about 1% of our people, and if you need a test, good luck finding one.

