Hundreds Gather At Capitol In Harrisburg For Anti-Quarantine Rally

Monday, 20 April 2020

Another day, another rally that makes America look like laughingstocks of the world. Amazing what a few hundred people can accomplish when they get together (with some help from rightwing astroturf groups) for the common stupid. Source: Spotlight PA/Philadelphia Inquirer HARRISBURG — Hundreds of people, both in cars and on foot, gathered outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday for a rally to “reopen” Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania residents are currently under a stay-at-home order, which public health experts consider essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep infections at a manageable level for hospitals. There are more than 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Department of Health, as well as 1,204 confirmed deaths. And who are the knuckleheads who organized this protest? Gun nuts and Republicans. Why, of course. Monday’s demonstration was planned in part by Chris Dorr, an Ohio-based far-right activist who organized similar protests with his brothers in other states. Dorr also spearheaded Pennsylvania Firearms Association, a registered 501(c) 4, which claims there is a “war against the Second Amendment.”

