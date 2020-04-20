Trump Continues To Lie About North Korea: 'If I Wasn't President We'd Be At War'

Articles

During one of Trump's dog and pony shows last week, he said he received a very nice letter from North Korea. And of course, that was a lie. A day later North Korea's Foreign Ministry ​said, “There was no letter addressed recently to the U.S. president by the supreme leadership” of the North." We are about to look into the matter to see if the U.S. leadership seeks anything in feeding the ungrounded story into the media,” it said, warning that the​ relationship between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump should not “be misused for meeting selfish purposes,” or “for diversion.” Our country is in chaos because of narcissistic buffoon Trump, who has a penchant for lying and changing course moment to moment and after every conversation he has with his favorite Fox News hosts. Since Trump met with North Korea, they have continued to openly test missiles. During a coronavirus/reelection briefing Trump admitted North Korea was continuing to test missiles. A reporter asked him what his message is to hostile countries who may be taking advantage during the pandemic. Trump said he doesn't see that because he has a very good relationship with Russia and his pal and mentor Vladimir Putin. "Yeah, sure, North Korea has seen their testing short range missiles -- been doing it a long time," he agreed. "I received a nice note from him recently, it was a nice note. I think we are doing fine."

