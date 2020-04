Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 21:52 Hits: 1

A pair of bipartisan senatorsĀ is proposing that a $500 billion fund for state governments to use in response to the coronavirus outbreak be part of the next stimulus package passed by Congress in the weeks or months ahead.Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493594-bipartisan-senators-propose-500b-rescue-fund-for-state-and-local-governments