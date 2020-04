Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 00:13 Hits: 8

President Trump on Sunday said he intentionally left Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) off his congressional task force on reopening the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus, acknowledging it shows he still holds a grudge over the senator's impeachment...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493602-trump-says-exclusion-of-romney-from-task-force-show-hes-still-holding