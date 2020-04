Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 19:16 Hits: 3

Some cities and states across the country have restricted access to public records, citing a lack of personnel and a focus on public health during the coronavirus epidemic.

(Image credit: Jovana Sanchez/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/19/831548200/amid-the-epidemic-it-can-be-hard-to-know-whats-going-on-behind-closed-doors?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics