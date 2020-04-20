Trump's Approval Ratings Plummet In New Gallup Poll

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

In all natural and unnatural national disasters the American public always rallies around the sitting president, no matter what party he's from. Trump's approval ratings shot up past 50% as the coronavirus began to spread throughout the country, which is a normal reaction history tells us. Unfortunately for Donald, all his past crazy conspiracy theory laden reelection rallies and golf outings during the month of February are coming back to bite him. In a new Gallup poll, the news is damning for the narcissist in charge. A new Gallup poll finds President Donald Trump's approval stands at 43%. His disapproval rating is at 54%. Trump's approval rating is down significantly from 49% in March, while his disapproval rating is up 9 points from 45%. Even in Trump's favorite poll, Rasmussen has found Trump getting buried for his horrendous response to COVID-19. Many Americans are now seeing right through these moronic 2020 presidential reelection press briefing/rallies.

