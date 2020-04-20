The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Piers Morgan Blasts His Old Friend: Trump 'Failing The American People On Every Level'

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Former Celebrity Apprentice winner Piers Morgan has no use for the petty partisanship and utter lack of empathy Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have displayed during this crisis, but his harshest criticism was reserved for Trump. “It’s not about partisan politics anymore, it’s about plain war crisis leadership,” Morgan told CNN's Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources. “It’s a very different thing. What I’ve noticed with Boris Johnson and with Donald Trump is an apparent inability to segue into being war leaders. They’re still playing the old games of party politics.” Morgan demonstrated a flair for the obvious in that statement, but hey, he admits he thinks of Trump as a friend. Still, the White House briefings are a source of "mounting horror" for him, because he expects a certain tone and seriousness from Trump that simply isn't there and which he simply cannot deliver. “All that is required from the president in [moments of crisis], and any world leader, frankly, they have to be calm, show authority, they have to be honest, they have to be accurate, entirely factual with what they’re telling the people and they have to have an ability to show empathy,” he said, showing his frustration. “On almost every level of that, Donald Trump at the moment is failing the American people,” he continued. “He’s turning these briefings into a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan—almost like a rally to him.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/piers-morgan-blasts-his-old-boss-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version