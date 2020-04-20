Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Lectures Americans To ‘Re-Open’ From His Remote Location

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 01:46 Hits: 8

Stephen Moore, the economist forced to withdraw from consideration as a Trump lackey for the Fed, is now on Trump’s “economic task force” designed to push others to risk their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic. You may recall the unqualified Moore withdrew his name under Republican pressure. He was also dubbed the “worst economist in the world,” with plenty of evidence for such a conclusion, by Media Matters. Yet on Fox News Friday, Moore was introduced as a “widely respected writer on all things financial.” Host Neil Cavuto did not mention that Moore is a member of Trump’s botched-before-it-began “Opening Our Country Council.” Nor did Cavuto mention that Moore is working on promoting protests defying Wisconsin’s stay-at-home orders – from the safe distance of a remote studio.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trump-adviser-stephen-moore-lectures