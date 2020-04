Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 3

Democrats and Republicans have launched major legal campaigns to try to shape voting laws in their favor. The effort has taken on new urgency with the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/19/838073187/as-democrats-and-republicans-spar-over-changing-voting-laws-wave-of-lawsuits-exp?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics