The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump&#8217;s Coronavirus Briefing Devolves Into Unwieldy Rant About Issues Outside COVID-19

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

President Trump had plenty of grievances to air during Saturday’s White House coronavirus briefing, most of which didn’t concern his administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump went on a tangent about a wide range of topics throughout the briefing, which included how the US is investigating China, griping about governors who “like to complain,” accusing the Obama administration for failures, and calling the media’s criticism over testing and supply shortages a “partisan witch hunt” like “the Russia witch hunt.”

The President then concluded the briefing by touting the OPEC deal after ranting about former Vice President Joe Biden, the Iran nuclear deal and China tariffs.

Scroll down for our full coverage of the briefing:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/_lhVNogH1ag/trump-coronavirus-briefing-defends-stay-at-home-protests

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version