Trump&#8217;s Coronavirus Briefing Devolves Into Unwieldy Rant About Issues Outside COVID-19

President Trump had plenty of grievances to air during Saturday’s White House coronavirus briefing, most of which didn’t concern his administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump went on a tangent about a wide range of topics throughout the briefing, which included how the US is investigating China, griping about governors who “like to complain,” accusing the Obama administration for failures, and calling the media’s criticism over testing and supply shortages a “partisan witch hunt” like “the Russia witch hunt.”

The President then concluded the briefing by touting the OPEC deal after ranting about former Vice President Joe Biden, the Iran nuclear deal and China tariffs.

