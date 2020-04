Articles

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Saturday grilled President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that his leadership is putting lives at risk."He has failed abysmally in that, and he has also failed just in the notion of what he's...

