The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Florida Surgeon General Suspiciously Silenced After Contradicting DeSantis On Coronavirus

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

This morning, Joy Reid played a clip of Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees predicting at a coronavirus press briefing that social distancing will need to continue “probably a year, if not longer” in order to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic until there is a vaccine. Uh-oh, that is so not part of the DeSantis/Trump playbook! So, like a true Trumper, DeSantis went with politics over science. Right after those comments, we saw video of Rivkees “suspiciously escorted out by the governor’s spokeswoman,” as Reid put it. We also saw DeSantis advocating for re-opening schools with dangerously false claims like this: “This particular pandemic is one where I don't think, nationwide, there's been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason, it just doesn't seem to threaten, you know, kids.” He re-opened some beaches in Florida, too. Reid’s guest, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), pointed out that this was not the first time DeSantis ignored medical advice. “The same surgeon general declared a public health emergency in Florida on March 1st. Yet it wasn't until April 3rd that our governor decided to issue a stay-at-home order,” she said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/florida-surgeon-general-suspiciously

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version