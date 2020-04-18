The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Conservative Economist Equates Rabid MAGA Protestors To Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks

In the past week there has been an uprising of angry Trump supporters, largely white men, who really want the economy to reopen and for stay at home orders to lift, even if it means they or their loved ones get sick or die. For some reason they feel like reducing the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus is a bad thing, and that it is infringing on their rights, just like gun control laws do. I don't understand it either, but the reasoning in Trump supporters' minds is not logical. Here is a photo from one of the protests, a photo that will surely be a Pulitzer Prize contender. It was taken by photojournalist Joshua Bickel of the Columbus Dispatch: This image by photojournalist @joshuabickel of protestors in Ohio demanding the governor open businesses back up is haunting. It looks straight out of The Night of the Living Dead. It should win a Pulitzer. The sharp contrast of the reflection of the man walking away is ????. pic.twitter.com/lMtCyp7mBP — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) April 16, 2020

