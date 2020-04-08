Bernie Sanders’ small-dollar fueled campaign comes to an end

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 19:36 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday, ending his second White House bid, which revolutionized the way political candidates raise money and talk about wealthy campaign donors.

Sanders’ exit comes weeks after he ceased all fundraising activities for his campaign and raised over $2 million for charities providing resources amid the coronavirus outbreak. With former Vice President Joe Biden set to challenge President Donald Trump , 80 percent of Sanders supporters said they would back Biden , 15 percent said they would vote for Trump.

“While we are winning the ideological battle and support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful,” Sanders said to his supporters during a livestream on Facebook.

Sanders waited to exit the race long after Biden became the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party. Biden swept Sanders in crucial delegate-rich states such as Florida and Texas, drawing overwhelming support from key voting blocs and influential endorsements from high-profile lawmakers. Sanders trailed Biden by 303 Democratic delegates.

As some in the party believed Sanders’ refusal to opt out of the race could hurt the Democratic nominee’s chances, he reportedly stayed to ensure the party’s platform continues to lean left. Sanders also said his name will remain on the ballot for the remaining states that will hold primaries — potentially enabling him to enjoy influence during the convention.

“While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not,” Sanders said in his statement. “We must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions.”

Sanders raised nearly $180 million for his presidential bid, over 54 percent of which came from small individual donors — higher than other Democratic candidates including Biden, who got 38 percent from small donors.

Sanders received the most campaign cash from Americans in working-class jobs among the once-crowded field for the Democratic nomination, OpenSecrets’ analyisis found . Although he is nearly 80 years old, Sanders built a coalition among working class voters and young people , but fell short in attracting African Americans, moderate voters and older voters.

Throughout his campaign, Sanders built a progressive movement that championed more scrutiny of big money in politics and other policies. Some of that rubbed off on his final competitor. For example, Biden adopted Sanders’ initiative to provide free college, suggesting that public colleges and universities be tuition-free for students with a family income under $125,000.

Sanders was influential in getting other Democratic candidates to follow his lead in rejecting campaign cash from corporate PACs and fossil fuel industry executives. His pledge to reject outside support from super PACs also caught on — until it didn’t.

During the peak of the primary campaign, Sanders was the only major candidate who didn’t benefit from a big-money super PAC. The labor union National Nurses United spent over $712,000 supporting Sanders through its super PAC, far less than outside groups backing other candidates. The groups supporting Biden and former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg , were funded primarily by wealthy donors, while donors to the pro-Warren and Klobuchar groups remained hidden until after Super Tuesday contests.

Sanders took to the debate stage to criticize Buttigieg for receiving millions in campaign cash from wealthy Wall Street donors. Sanders’ supporters often called Buttiegieg “Wall Street Pete .” Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s billionaire support and argued that Buttigieg wouldn’t go after the industries they represent.

“We need to go into that fight with everything we’ve got, and I’m not going to define my campaign by whose help we reject or whose support we turn away,” Buttigieg said on Face the Nation in response. “This is a moment to bring everybody that we can into common cause just as we have to unify the country after we do win.”

Sanders had the endorsements of progressive leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other members of the “Squad” including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Sanders entered the campaign calling for a “political revolution” that was supported by his base. The self-described Democratic socialist railed against income inequality, supported healthcare for all and the Green New Deal — ideas often considered radical. Sanders helped bring them into the mainstream for the Democratic Party.

In an initially crowded Democratic 2020 field, Sanders among the frontrunning candidates. Polls placed him second to Biden through the end of last year until January. His campaign picked up steam after the early victories in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Biden’s campaign struggled as Sanders quickly became the one to beat. Sanders raised $46.5 million in February alone, the largest sum raised by any Democratic candidate in a month for the 2020 election cycle.

In preparation for Super Tuesday, the Sanders campaign spent over $18 million in ads . The Vermont senator had a significant headstart and was leading the polls.

But it was Biden — aided by his much needed win in South Carolina and the endorsements of former Democratic presidential candidates — who got a boost that resulted in him winning 10 of 14 states. Even though Sanders won the coveted California primary, he struggled to establish his foothold as Biden’s endorsements and fundraising increased.

The primaries in six states on March 10 proved to be another blow for Sanders as Biden sweeped four states — including Michigan and Missouri, where Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sanders suspended his campaign’s digital advertising on Facebook last month. The move came after Biden won the primaries in Florida, Arizona and Illinois. Buttiegieg and Mike Bloomberg did the same hours before they suspended their campaigns, leaving some to wonder if Sanders would follow.

Although many consider this a late exit by Sanders, it is a stark difference from his 2016 campaign when he refused to drop out even after it was mathematically impossible for him to win the nomination. In 2016, he stayed in the race to champion progressive changes within the party.

That’s after raising $228 million in his 2016 bid, primarily from bite sized donors.

