Trump Hotels Aren&#8217;t Housing Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 15:37 Hits: 6

Despite the White House’s praise for the thousands of hotels across the country that are housing healthcare workers at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump’s own hotels reportedly aren’t participating in the effort.

According to a Washington Post report Saturday, local officials in the five U.S. cities where Trump’s company operates hotels — New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington and Honolulu — say that the hotel has yet to provide housing for medical workers for no-cost or at reduced rates.

“They did not volunteer, and we did not ask them,” Frank Rollason, the head of emergency management for the fire department in Florida’s Miami-Dade County — which is home to Trump’s Doral resort — told the Post.

The Post — which reached out to the Trump Organization and to officials in five cities that where a Trump hotel and a hotels-for-medical personnel program are located — noted that the President-owned company could have possibly offered hotel rooms to medical workers in private transactions without notifying local officials.

Earlier this month, the White House in a tweet thanked hotels nationwide for providing housing to healthcare workers and first responders as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the Post’s report here.

