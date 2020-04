Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 14:43 Hits: 5

On reopening the economy, defunding the WHO and adjourning Congress, there are three examples of the president's style: aggressive strides forward in rhetoric, then a more realistic step back.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/18/835910978/in-covid-briefings-trump-again-relies-on-both-shock-and-strategic-retreat?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics