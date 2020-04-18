The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

VICTORY: Federal Court Deals Another Blow To Keystone XL

Indigenous rights groups and climate action campaigners credited their years-long effort to block the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline with securing the latest legal victory against TC Energy on Wednesday after a federal judge in Montana invalidated a water-crossing permit needed to build the pipeline. Judge Brian Morris ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued the permit without conducting a thorough assessment of the harm the pipeline would cause to endangered species in waterways along the oil infrastructure's planned route, which stretches 1,179 miles from Alberta, Canada to Nebraska. Morris ordered a suspension of construction and the USACE was ordered to complete a formal analysis of the pipeline's potential impact on endangered species. If completed, the pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels of tar sands oil per day. Groups including the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club, and the National Resources Defense Council joined indigenous groups in applauding the victory in their case against the Army Corps and TC Energy.

