Dissenter Weekly: Coronavirus Whistleblowers On The Frontlines

Friday, 17 April 2020

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to re-open the United States very soon. Meanwhile, governors are coordinating their own plans separate from Trump. “Essential workers” will be caught in the middle of this conflict over when and how to end lockdowns.



On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights two stories involving whistleblowing nurses at hospitals, who complained of conditions.

In Detroit, Kenisa Barkai was fired after she urged “supervisors to address what she described as a dangerous and severe staffing shortage.” The Metro Times reported, “When they ignored her, Barkai said she threatened to alert state authorities. She even tried to form a union.”

At Amazon, one manager died from the coronavirus, despite continued calls by whistleblowers to address horrid workplace conditions. Two tech workers were fired for speaking out publicly.

But Gosztola begins by noting a significant decision by a federal appeals court, which says federal government agencies are allowed to open investigations into whistleblowers and doing so is not necessarily retaliation. The decision undermines basic whistleblower protections.

“Dissenter Weekly” airs every Thursday at 4pm ET on YouTube and Facebook, and covers whistleblower and press freedom news from that week.

This week’s stories:

Manager At Amazon Facility Dies of Coronavirus After Whistleblowers Call For Increased Protection

Postal Service Workers Pressured To Deliver Mail Despite Coronavirus Symptoms

Virginia Enacts Whistleblower Protection Law

Spanish Security Company Spied On Assange To Find Out If He Had A Baby

***

Julian Assange has been in jail for a year and 5 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.



