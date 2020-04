Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 20:43 Hits: 3

Tensions flared on Friday between Senate Democrats and Vice President Pence as senators pressed administration officials during a conference call for answers on coronavirus testing.The hourlong call — the latest in a series of briefings...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493394-tensions-flare-as-democrats-press-pence-over-coronavirus-testing