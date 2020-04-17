Oklahoma Protests Invoke Nazi-ish State Motto To Get Message Across

Articles

Friday, 17 April 2020

There aren't a lot of Jews in Oklahoma, are there? It's okay. Don't answer that. It's a rhetorical question. How about this one? There aren't a lot of well-educated people in Oklahoma, are there? Gee, I wonder how many Donald Trump supporters there are in Oklahoma? What's that you say? He won in every single county in that state? Well, what do you get when you combine a statistically insignificant Jewish population, an incredibly poorly educated state filled with people who watch Fox News and worship Donald J. Trump, and an unprecedented health and economic crisis? We get this: Lori Gracey said she and a few friends organized the Oklahoma protest under the slogan OKBack2Work on Facebook. The friends wanted to let people eager to return to work know they aren’t alone. And they wanted to demonstrate their urgency to Stitt and the legislature. Besides the statewide restrictions, scattered cities have begun imposing $500 fines for violating stay-at-home orders.

