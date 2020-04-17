The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Andrew Cuomo Finally Rips On Trump: 'Didn't You Read Your Own Projections?'

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

I can't be the only one who was wondering when Gov. Cuomo's patience with Trump was going to run out. Now we know - it was today. Early on in the question and answer section after his daily COVID-19 briefing, a reporter read him a tweet Trump sent, apparently during the briefing, and in response to it. She read it to him, and asked for his response. Gov. Cuomo all but rolled up his sleeves and said, "It's go time." He held back just a smidge, though, and instead said — as if he were speaking to a very intellectually impaired and very nasty child, which is actually what Trump is — "A'right. Good. Let's respond to the president."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/gov-cuomo-done-playing-nice-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version