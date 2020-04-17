Andrew Cuomo Finally Rips On Trump: 'Didn't You Read Your Own Projections?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 23:24 Hits: 8

I can't be the only one who was wondering when Gov. Cuomo's patience with Trump was going to run out. Now we know - it was today. Early on in the question and answer section after his daily COVID-19 briefing, a reporter read him a tweet Trump sent, apparently during the briefing, and in response to it. She read it to him, and asked for his response. Gov. Cuomo all but rolled up his sleeves and said, "It's go time." He held back just a smidge, though, and instead said — as if he were speaking to a very intellectually impaired and very nasty child, which is actually what Trump is — "A'right. Good. Let's respond to the president."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/gov-cuomo-done-playing-nice-trump