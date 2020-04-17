The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McConnell To Trump: Not So Fast On Adjourning Congress

Remember 24 long hours ago, when Donald Trump threatened to use a never-before exercised provision in the Constitution to adjourn Congress himself because he was in a bad mood about his appointments not getting through the Senate fast enough? Well, believe it or not, the most dangerous man in America, the self-annointed "Grim Reaper" of all legislation sent to him by the House, pushed back. Nicolle Wallace reported on Mitch McConnell's reaction today. WALLACE: Donald Trump has never shied away from leaning on the extraordinary powers of the American presidency, sometimes even making unconstitutional claims like he did on Monday, when he said he had total authority over all the states. But yesterday we saw him threaten an action that even made his number one enabler in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, object. Here was the president last night. (video clip) TRUMP: Whether it's Russia, Russia, Russia, or whether it's impeachment hoax or whatever it may be, it's always roadblocks and a waste of time. If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my Constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress. The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis. (end video clip)

