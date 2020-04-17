The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sen. Kennedy: We Gotta Let Americans Die From Coronavirus So We Can Reopen The Economy

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

“Pro-life” Sen. John Kennedy joined the Fox News culture of death when he told a sympathetic Tucker Carlson, “We’ve gotta re-open and when we do, the coronavirus is going to spread faster.” Although Carlson continues to broadcast from a remote location and practice social distancing on his own show, he acts as though he can hardly wait for others to get infected. It’s no wonder he was so agreeable with Kennedy’s morbid prescription for the country.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/sen-kennedy-we-gotta-let-americans-die

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version