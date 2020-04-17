Sen. Kennedy: We Gotta Let Americans Die From Coronavirus So We Can Reopen The Economy

Articles

“Pro-life” Sen. John Kennedy joined the Fox News culture of death when he told a sympathetic Tucker Carlson, “We’ve gotta re-open and when we do, the coronavirus is going to spread faster.” Although Carlson continues to broadcast from a remote location and practice social distancing on his own show, he acts as though he can hardly wait for others to get infected. It’s no wonder he was so agreeable with Kennedy’s morbid prescription for the country.

