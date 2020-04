Articles

Friday, 17 April 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are among the oldest candidates to ever vie for the presidency. And we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. This might be morbid, but what happens if one of them is, er, incapacitated before the general election? Elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley explains.

