Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 13:14 Hits: 1

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) on Friday offered some cautious praise for President Trump’s guidelines for reopening the country but said he thinks that more testing still needs to be made available, reiterating Democrats’ call for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493292-schumer-says-more-testing-needed-before-trumps-plan-to-open-country-moves