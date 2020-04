Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 11:24 Hits: 2

President Trump unveiled guidelines for states to reopen in three stages, but public health officials say they fall short. States are going to have to figure out a lot of it for themselves.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/17/836741491/white-house-guidelines-for-states-reopening-seem-short-on-specifics?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics