Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, about his desire for the state's economy to return to normal sooner rather than later. Colorado has fewer COVID-19 cases than other states.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/17/836741518/colorado-gov-hopes-downward-trend-of-covid-19-cases-continues?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics