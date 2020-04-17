Trump Announces His Grand Half-Assed Plan For Getting Back To Business

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Here we go again: Trump's team puts together what amounts to a Powerpoint presentation about how to open the country after quarantine, and it's about what you'd expect. The part of the plan obvious thought went into? How to make governors do all the work, so they can take all the blame. (Trump's entire administration is an exercise in blame avoidance.) There is NO plan for national testing. Twitter has thoughts: Remember when Trump ran on Repeal and Replace claiming he had a super secret health insurance plan that would cover everyone and be cheap only to find out it was a blank sheet of paper. #CoronavirusLiar — Rick Smith (@RickSmithShow) April 16, 2020 The most disturbing story I’ve read in a while, which is saying something given the times. There is no plan for testing. Nothing, nada, zilch. https://t.co/sfCkDaXKSl

