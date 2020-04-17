Sara Gideon 'Leapfrogs' Past Susan Collins In Fundraising

Articles

The Bangor Daily News used the adjective "leapfrogs" in their headline yesterday to describe the fundraising prowess of Sara Gideon, the likely Democratic opponent of the awful Susan Collins, and I think it's an apt one. For the first time in her nearly quarter-century in the U.S. Senate she has a real challenger. Polls are close and the race is rated a toss-up, but how sweet it would be to see Maine get a real representative in there, instead of some mindless toady like Susan Collins. Source: Bangor Daily News AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon raised $7.1 million during the first quarter of 2020, surpassing Republican Sen. Susan Collins after the incumbent had already set a record for the most fundraising during a Maine campaign. Gideon’s fundraising during that period — which nearly equaled what she had raised during the entirety of 2019 — brought her to about $14.8 million raised so far this cycle, according to filings that were due to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

