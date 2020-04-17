South Dakota's GOP Governor Will Rely On 'Common Sense' And Leave State Open

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 15:04 Hits: 4

The deaths and disease at a Smithfield pork processing plant has huge implications for the food supply chain, Reasons SD will die in droves are as follows:1) There is the largest single outbreak of COVID-19 in the World linked to a pork plant there.2) At this moment SD still does NOT have a stay-at-home order bc their Gov doesn't feel necessary @govkristinoem 3) Little testing /2 pic.twitter.com/idzf4n2bv3 — rheuminate (@londyloo) April 15, 2020 worker protection, When workers began to get sick in mid-March Smithfield installed some hand sanitizer stations (seriously). Workers demanded PPE. They were given shower caps to wear around their faces instead of masks. Then more started getting sick. Workers were offered $500 to stay. 5/ pic.twitter.com/NrGRKrgH8Y

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/south-dakotas-gop-governor-will-rely