Trump Retreats From &#8216;Total Authority&#8217; By Passing Reopening Torch To Governors

A few hours after releasing his 3-phase guidance for reopening the economy, President Trump further backed away from his “total authority” claim during Thursday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing.

After saying that the country can now “begin the next front in our war,” Trump touted that “we’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again” through a “gradual process.”

Trump went on to argue that his administration’s new guidelines permit governors to begin a “phased and deliberate approach” to reopening their states’ economies, which he said would be “based on hard, verifiable data.”

The President’s latest briefing came shortly after he reportedly told governors during a call earlier Thursday that they’re “capable people” who will be “calling your own shots” on loosening social distancing guidelines in their states.

