Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 20:16 Hits: 1

President Trump told senators during a phone call Thursday that he’s open to attaching money for hospitals and state and local governments to an additional $250 billion for a popular Small Business Administration (SBA) lending program. Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493212-trump-says-hes-open-to-a-deal-with-democrats-on-small-business-funding-and