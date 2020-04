Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 21:31 Hits: 6

President Trump has released a three-phase outline for states to reopen their economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/16/836489480/read-white-house-guidelines-to-states-for-reopening?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics