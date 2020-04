Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 18:27 Hits: 2

Donald Trump held a phone call with several Wall Street CEO's yesterday, and by more than one report, it was a shitshow. Headline News covered it this way:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trumps-call-wall-street-execs-was-course