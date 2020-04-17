How The Rich Reacted To Bubonic Plague Similar To Today's Pandemic

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Kathryn McKinley, University of Maryland, Baltimore County The coronavirus can infect anyone, but recent reporting has shown your socioeconomic status can play a big role, with a combination of job security, access to health care and mobility widening the gap in infection and mortality rates between rich and poor. The wealthy work remotely and flee to resorts or pastoral second homes, while the urban poor are packed into small apartments and compelled to keep showing up to work. As a medievalist, I’ve seen a version of this story before.

