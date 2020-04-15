Coronavirus Could Narrow Biden's Choices for Vice President

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

For Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, selecting a running mate during the coronavirus pandemic has taken on even greater importance. Biden had promised to name a female vice presidential nominee to run with him against President Donald Trump in the November presidential election - leading to speculation he might pick a woman senator. But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, experience such as a governor may possess may now matter more than political appeal.

