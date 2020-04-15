The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Could Narrow Biden's Choices for Vice President

For Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, selecting a running mate during the coronavirus pandemic has taken on even greater importance. Biden had promised to name a female vice presidential nominee to run with him against President Donald Trump in the November presidential election - leading to speculation he might pick a woman senator.  But as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, experience such as a governor may possess may now matter more than political appeal.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/coronavirus-could-narrow-bidens-choices-vice-president-4258311

